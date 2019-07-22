#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, July 23
Needles, California
A 20 percent chance of rain, thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Mostly sunny, temps approach 110. South wind under 10 mph, much higher in the vicinity of any developing thunderstorms. Overnight: Winds move to southwest, calming after midnight. Temps fall to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Gettin’ Dirty.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program. See trick roping from Cowboy Ken Frawley.
A mega salad bar features chicken and salmon from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
