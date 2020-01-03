#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Jan. 4
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the mid 60s under sunny skies. North winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Winds move to north northwest, remain under 10 mph. Skies mostly clear. Temps fall to low 40s.
VFW Post 404 monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. The Auxiliary monthly meeting begins at 10 a.m. The monthly calendar meeting begins at 11 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chicken fried steak sandwich and fries dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
