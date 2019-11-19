#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Nov. 20
Needles, California
Flash flood watch. Chance of rain 80 percent. Possible thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy. South wind to low teens, gusts to 20 mph. Skies mostly cloudy. Temperature rise to the mid 60s, then fall to the 50s. Overnight: Chance of rain falls to 60 percent. South wind under 10 mph calms after midnight. Skies mostly cloudy. Overnight low around 50.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime will celebrate American Indian, Alaskan and Native American Heritage month with special stories. Make a Hopi Sun Symbol to take home.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: House committee and trustee meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Auxiliary meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404: Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
