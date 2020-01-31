#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Feb. 1
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid 70s under sunny skies. North winds up to 10 mph. Overnight: Winds move to west northwest under 10 mph. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies clear.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
VFW Post 404: Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chicken fried steak sandwich and fries is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
