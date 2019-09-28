#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Sept. 29
Needles, California
High temperature in the mid 80s. West winds to low teens move to south in the morning. Skies sunny. Overnight: Temps fall to upper 50s under clear skies. Southwest winds under 10 mph.
Set Free Church’s seventh annual anniversary party begins at noon at the church, 404 F St., and features free barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, live music, bounce houses, a dance contest with cash prizes, skateboard and bicycle raffles. Everyone is welcome. Call 760-326-2941 for a ride.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: play darts at 3 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Breakfast of blueberry pancakes, sausage and eggs beginning at 8 a.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a pork chop and eggs breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Gold Star Mothers Family Day begins at 5 p.m.
