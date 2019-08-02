#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Aug. 3
Needles, California
High temperatures in the low one-teens. Skies sunny. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Low temps around 90 under partly cloudy skies. Winds move to southwest, calm after midnight.
The BPO Elks Lodge 1608 annual indoor yard sale begins at 6 a.m. in the lodge at 1000 Lilyhill Dr. A breakfast of waffles or pancakes with bacon, fruit, orange juice and coffee will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. The sale continues until 2 p.m.
VFW Post 404 monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A tri-tip french dip sandwich with potato salad is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
