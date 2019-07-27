#NeedlesNow, Sunday, July 28
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid one-teens under sunny skies. Winds north northwest under 10 mph. Overnight: Winds move to south, calm after midnight. Skies mostly clear, temps fall to around 90.
Play darts, 3 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
A a free basic breakfast is served to all parents of VFW Post 404 from 9 to 11 a.m. in honor of Parents Day.
