#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Aug. 21
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday. Temperatures reach the upper one-teens under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Clear. South southwest wind to 10 mph. Temps fall to lower 80s.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 house and trustee meeting; 5:30 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 Auxiliary meeting 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Charlotte the Scientist is Squished. Make a pair of wacky scientist glasses.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
