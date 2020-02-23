#NeedlesNow, Monday, Feb. 24
Needles, California
North winds to 20 mph, gusts near 30 in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, decline to lower teens. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies clear.
A planning meeting for the Needles Chamber of Commerce inaugural off-highway vehicle poker run begins at noon in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.