#NeedlesNow, Monday, Aug. 12
Needles, California
High temperatures fall just short of 110 under sunny skies. South wind nears 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to low 80s. Skies clear. Winds decline, calming after midnight.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Fall classes begin this week at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033 for registration information.
Eighth grade and new students, register from 8 a.m. to noon in the Needles Middle School office.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.