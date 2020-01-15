#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Jan. 16
Needles, California
High temperatures in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. South winds to mid teens in the afternoon. Overnight: South winds continue with gusts to the upper teens. Skies mostly clear. Temps fall to lower 40s.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Beef dip sandwiches and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about North America; make a paper plate sugar skull.
Boys and girls ages four to 13 sign up for Little League between 6 and 7:30 p.m. PST at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Bring the player’s birth certificate and three proofs of residency.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
