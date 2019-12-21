#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Dec. 22
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Skies remain mostly cloudy, bringing a 20 percent chance of rain Monday, 70 percent Monday night and 40 percent Tuesday. Temps fall to upper 40s. Winds light and variable.
Set Free Church presents Christmas in Santa Fe Park beginning at 10 a.m. The event features live music from the Set Free Band; The Story of Christmas by Pastor Marty Souter; the church’s eighth annual Christmas Toy Store and Bicycle Giveaway; and an appearance by Santa Claus.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Children’s Christmas Party, 2 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a breakfast of waffles, bacon or sausage and eggs from 9 to 11 a.m.
