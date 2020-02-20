#NeedlesNow, Friday, Feb. 21
Needles, California
High temperature in the mid to upper 70s. Skies mostly sunny. Overnight: Clouds gather, bringing a 30 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. Temps fall to upper 40s.
“Boots and Beauties” is the theme of the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance for ages five and up. The gala is set for 6 to 8 p.m. in the school multipurpose room off Washington.
Fabric for quilts and so-on will be sold from 9 a.m. to noon at Saint John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
VFW Post 404 serves a fish, shrimp or combination dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
