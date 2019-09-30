#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Oct. 1
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid 80s under sunny skies. Southeast winds under 10 mph in the morning. Overnight: Temps fall to upper 60s. Southwest wind under 10 mph calms after midnight. Skies clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Chef surprise by Carol, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Last day to reserve space for Oct. 12 Crafts & More event.
Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
