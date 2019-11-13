#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Nov. 14
Needles, California
Mostly cloudy. Temps in the low 80s. East wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds calm.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Beef dip sandwiches, french fries, coleslaw, dessert by Ed and Mike 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.