#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Feb. 4
Needles, California
Wind advisory extended through 7 p.m. Tuesday. North winds to low 30s, gusts near 50 mph. High temperatures in the low 50s. Skies sunny above the patchy blowing dust. Overnight: North winds continue to lower 20s with gusts into the 30s. Protect delicate plants as temps fall to mid 30s under clear skies.
Needles Branch Library: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three. 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Girls age seven to 14 years sign up for Colorado River Area Girls Softball from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PST at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St.
League Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
