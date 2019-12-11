#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Dec. 12
Needles, California
North winds under 10 mph. High temperatures reach mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight: Mostly clear. Temps fall to upper 40s. Winds calm.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make a countdown to New Year’s clock.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Prime rib and fixings by Randy, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Advance reservations are requested.
