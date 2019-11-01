#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Nov. 2
Needles, California
The 49th Peddlers’ Fair begins at 8 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2020 J St.
Martha’s Pantry Sack Lunch Program, a ministry of St. Ann Catholic Church, holds a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon in Fr. Hanley Hall.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only:
VFW Post 404 monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
