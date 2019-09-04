#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Sept. 5
Needles, California
High temperatures in the low one-teens under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the morning. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s under mostly clear skies.
Apply for a vacant seat on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2 - Needles by 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Applications can be obtained at the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr.
The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant along Needles Highway. The public is invited.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Tostados served from 5 to 7 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago football game begins at 5:20 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 2599.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
