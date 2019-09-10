#NeedlesNow, Patriot Day, Wednesday, Sept. 11
Needles, California
High temperature in the upper 90s under sunny skies. Winds south southeast under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to lower 70s. Skies clear. West winds under 10 mph.
A Patriot Day remembrance ceremony begins at 5:40 a.m. around the flag pole at Eagles Aerie 2599.
Apply for a vacant seat on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2 - Needles by 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Applications can be obtained at the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles. Make a message in a bottle to take home.
Lodge begins at 6 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
