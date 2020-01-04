#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Jan. 5
Needles, California
North winds to mid teens in the afternoon; gusts as high as 20 mph possible. Temperatures reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight: North winds increase to upper teens with gusts to mid 20s. Temps fall to mid 40s. Skies mostly clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: No darts.
VFW Post 404: a steak and eggs breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m.
