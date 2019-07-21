#NeedlesNow, Monday, July 22
Needles, California
High temperatures around 112. South wind under 10 mph. Overnight: clouds begin to gather, bringing a slight chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temps in the upper 80s, south wind remains under 10 mph.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Gettin’ Dirty.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tacos from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
