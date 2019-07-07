#NeedlesNow, Monday, July 8
Needles, California
National Weather Service reports a sunny and hot day with a high near 107 degrees. Overnight: Mostly clear night sky with a low around 76 degrees.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: In Your Wildest Dreams.
Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404: Honor Guard practice starts at 10 a.m. Work on the back room starts at 11 a.m.
