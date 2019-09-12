#NeedlesNow, Friday, Sept. 13
Needles, California
High temperature around 107; right around the century mark on Branigan Field at 7 p.m. when Mustangs Football hosts the Parker Broncos. Overnight: Temps fall to upper 70s. Skies clear.
Apply for a vacant seat on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2 - Needles by 4 p.m. today. Applications can be obtained at the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr.
Reservations may still be available for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Eagles Aerie 2599 observes RED Shirt Friday; September birthday celebration with bar keno and pizza begins at 5 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
