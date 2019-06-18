#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, June 19
Needles, California
High temperature approaches 110. South wind under 10 mph. Overnight: South wind slackens after midnight. Temps fall to upper 70s, skies clear.
Summer Bridge program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College.
A golf program for ages nine and under continues from 8 to 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Needles Branch Library: Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Classic children’s tales with a twist – Hear three traditional tales that are not quite how your parents remember them and make the craft “Walking in the Woods.”
Happy hour all day. Auxiliary meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 2599.
An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
