#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Feb. 11
Needles, California
A wind advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. PST. North winds to mid 20s, gusts to mid 30s. High temperature in the lower 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Temps fall to upper 30s. Skies clear. North winds to 10 mph.
Needles Branch Library - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three. 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Auxiliary serves tacos, 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404: league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
