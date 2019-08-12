#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Aug. 13
Needles, California
High temperatures reach lower one-teens under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s. Skies clear. Wind calms after midnight.
Classes resume today in the Needles Unified School District. Watch for children going to and from school. Colorado River Station deputies will be patrolling the area of the schools to ensure the safety of all.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Fall classes begin this week at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033 for registration information.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tallerni salad with garlic bread and dessert by Carol, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
