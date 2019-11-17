#NeedlesNow, Monday, Nov. 18
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the low 80s under sunny skies. North winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Clouds begin to gather, bringing a chance of rain Tuesday. Temps fall to mid 50s, winds calm.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 monthly calendar meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.