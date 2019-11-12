#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Nov. 13
Needles, California
High temperatures in the low 80s under sunny skies. Winds light and variable. Overnight: Clouds gather. West wind under 10 mph calms after midnight. Temps fall to mid 50s.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. This Thanksgiving-theme program features such books as Run, Turkey, Run by Diane Mayr. Make a leaf wreath for the fall.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Epilepsy fundraiser carnitas dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Meeting and initiation, 6 p.m.
Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.