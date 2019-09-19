#NeedlesNow, Friday, POW/MIA Day Sept. 20
High temperature in the mid 90s under sunny skies. Overnight: temps fall to upper 60s. Skies clear.
Portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge will be closed today for a feral swine eradication program.
Eagles Aerie 2599 observes RED Shirt Friday.
POW/MIA ceremony begins at 5 p.m. followed by a pork enchilada dinner at VFW Post 404.
