#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Aug. 31
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning continues through 10 p.m. High temperatures are expected to reach mid one-teens along the Colorado River. Skies sunny. South wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s under clear skies. Winds move to south southwest, calm after midnight.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A barbecue rib dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
