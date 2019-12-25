#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Dec. 26
Needles, California
A 50 percent chance of rain Christmas night increases to a 60 percent chance Thursday and 70 percent Thursday night. A flash flood watch has been declared for late tonight through Friday morning. Rain is likely Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds to 10 may gust to the low 20s. Rain is likely to continue Thursday night with temps fall to the low to mid 40s under cloudy skies. Winds move to north, continue unabated. A 40 percent chance of rain continues into Friday morning.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
No dinner today at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.