#NeedlesNow, Friday, Oct. 25
Needles, California
Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Breezes likely. Overnight: Temps fall to lower 50s. Skies mostly clear.
Vista Colorado Elementary School holds an awards assembly in the Needles High School auditorium. Students in grades three through five accept awards beginning at 8:30 a.m.; students in kindergarten through second grade follow at about 9:45 a.m.
The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, continues.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: RED Shirt Friday. October Members Birthday Party, 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a fish or shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
