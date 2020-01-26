#NeedlesNow, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Monday, Jan. 27
Needles, California
North winds to upper teens, gusts to mid 20s. High temperatures in the low 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, drop to under 10 mph. Temps fall to upper 40s, skies clear.
The Needles Chamber of Commerce holds a kickoff for the 2020 U.S. Census from 3 to 6 p.m. PST in Santa Fe Park.
Spring semester classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College begin this week.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 4 to 5 p.m. Teen crafts: Color book pages.
