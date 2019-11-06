#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Nov. 7
Needles, California
High temperatures reach mid 80s under sunny skies. North winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Skies clear. Temps fall to mid 50s. North winds light.
The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Read for The Record. On this day children everywhere will be reading the same book to set a world record. Come help break the record this year and hear a very special book.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Martinez 50th birthday party, 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Fry bread by Max 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Gospel meeting convenes at 6 p.m. at the Needles Church of Christ, 417 Market St.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
