#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Dec. 14
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. South winds to 10 mph. Overnight: Winds move to west southwest. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies mostly clear.
Santa’s Workshop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center.
Needles Branch Library: 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults - Discuss Christmas List by Richard Paul Evans.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.