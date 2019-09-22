#NeedlesNow, Monday, Sept. 23
Needles, California
A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Temps in the upper 90s under sunny skies. Southeast winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Chance of rain escalates to 30 percent until around 11 p.m., then becomes slight. Winds west southwest move to north, remain under 10 mph. Temps fall to around 70, skies mostly clear.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
