#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Dec. 18
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s as clouds increase. North winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Skies clear, temps fall to upper 30s. Winds move to northwest, remain under 10 mph.
Community Day School students made blankets and toiletry bags and will be handing them out to the homeless at Santa Fe Park between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. PST.
VFW Post 404: Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
