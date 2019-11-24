#NeedlesNow, Monday, Nov. 25
Needles, California
South winds to mid teens, gusts to around 20 mph. High temperatures near 70 under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, fall to low teens or below. Skies mostly clear. Temps in the lower 40s.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos 5 to 6:30 p.m.
