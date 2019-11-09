#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Nov. 10
Needles, California
High temperature reaches mid 80s under sunny skies. North northwest winds under 10 mph move to northeast in the afternoon. Overnight: Winds move to west northwest, remain under 10 mph. Clouds gather, temps fall to lower 50s.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Guy’s breakfast of french toast, bacon and eggs to order begins at 8 a.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608: Veterans Day brunch, 8 to 11 a.m. Veterans eat free. Open to the public.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts 3 p.m.
Gospel meeting convenes at 10:15 a.m. at the Needles Church of Christ, 417 Market St.
VFW Post 404 serves a steak breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.