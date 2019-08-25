#NeedlesNow, Monday, Aug. 26
Needles, California
Clouds gather though no rain is expected. High temperatures expected to climb above 110 on the way to an excessive heat watch Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds south southwest under 10 mph. Overnight: Mostly cloudy, clearing gradually. Temps fall to mid 80s, winds calm after midnight.
Preliminary work on Needles Highway expected to begin this week.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
