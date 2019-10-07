#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Oct. 8
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 90s under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Winds move to southwest. Temps fall to mid 60s. Skies clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Pork chops, all the fixings and dessert by Sharon, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404: Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
