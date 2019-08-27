#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Aug. 28
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning continues until 9 p.m. Temperatures reach mid one-teens under sunny skies. South wind to low teens with gusts to 20 mph. Overnight: South wind to 10 mph. Temps fall to mid 80s. Skies clear.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Worms, Snails and Slugs. Make a snail trail.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
