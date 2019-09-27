#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Sept. 28
Needles, California
South wind to mid teens increases to mid 20s in the afternoon. Gusts could reach upper 30s. High temperature around 90 under sunny skies. Overnight: South winds to low 20s, gusts to low 30s. Temps fall to mid 60s. Skies clear.
The Needles Recreation Department peewee soccer program begins. Games are played in Duke Watkins Park.
Inaugural Horse Power V drive boat show and beach party at Needles Marina Resort. Gates open at 9 a.m. Call 760-326-2197 or email needlesmarinaevents@gmail.com for details.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. Chicken bowls will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
