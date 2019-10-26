#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Oct. 27
Needles, California
Fire weather watch in effect from 11 a.m. Oct. 27 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28. East winds to low 20s, gusts to 30s. High temperatures around 80, skies sunny. Overnight: Wind moves to north and increases a bit, bringing patches of blowing dust after midnight. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts, 3 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: NFL Sunday Ticket.
VFW Post 404 serves a ham steak breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
