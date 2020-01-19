#NeedlesNow, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. North winds under 10 mph. Overnight: A chance of sprinkles after 4 a.m. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies mostly cloudy. Winds calm.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Needles Gem and Mineral Club meets at 4 p.m. Pacific at 1605 Washington St. in Needles.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.