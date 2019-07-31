#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Aug. 1
Needles, California
High temperatures in the lower triple digits. South wind under 10 mph. Skies sunny. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s under clear skies.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Grand Finale.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
