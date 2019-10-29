#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Oct. 30
Needles, California
Wind advisory, red flag warning in effect until 5 p.m. North wind approaches 30 mph; gusts near 40 mph. High temperatures in the low 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: North wind to 20, gusts near 30. Temps fall to low 40s. Skies clear.
The Needles Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new businesses to the 800 block of West Broadway, an original alignment of historic Route 66.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies for Retro Pizza and Peace A-Work boutique, flower shop and nail salon are to be held at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and welcome new business to Needles. The event will include a free drawing for gifts from each establishment.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytime. Come and hear the Night Before Halloween by Natasha Wing and other books. Make a pumpkin paper lantern to take home.
Eagles Aerie 2599 presents a harvest festival and trunk or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Set Free Church presents ‘Night of Light’ in Santa Fe Park. Continuing from 6 to 8 p.m. the event promises free fun for all ages, live music by the Set Free Band, hayrides, games and prizes for the best costume.
Set Free Church presents ’No Fear on Front Street:’ a tour of a Mystery Mansion at El Garces from 6 to 8 p.m.
VFW Post 404: Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m.
