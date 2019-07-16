#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, July 17
Needles, California
South southwest winds to mid teens in the afternoon. Gusts could reach mid 20s. High temperatures in the mid one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: south wind to low teens, gusts to 20 mph. Temps fall to lower 80s, skies mostly clear.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Let’s Run Away with the Circus.
Needles Branch Library: Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. This story time features frog stories – Do Princesses Really Kiss Frogs? Come and find out. Make a Big Mouth Frog Prince to take home.
Eagles Aerie 2599: Auxiliary meeting 6:30 p.m.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
