#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Dec. 31
Needles, California
North winds to mid 20s, gusts to lower 30s. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight: North wind continues to lower teens. Temps fall to upper 30s. Skies mostly clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: No shuffleboard. New Year’s eve party, 6 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Weather permitting, a bonfire in the back yard will welcome in the new year.
